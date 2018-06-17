Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2,137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

