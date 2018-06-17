Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stake Lessened by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,310 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust opened at $17.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

