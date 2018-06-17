City Pub Group (CPC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

City Pub Group opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.96) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.44).

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £10,376.80 ($13,815.47).

About City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

