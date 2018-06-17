CityFibre Infrastructure (CITY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CityFibre Infrastructure to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 81 ($1.08) in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.20) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.07) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CityFibre Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 73.14 ($0.97).

Shares of LON:CITY traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80.80 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 10,862,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,786. CityFibre Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.95).

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

