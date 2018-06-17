Clarus (CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clarus by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus traded down $0.10, reaching $7.25, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 81,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Clarus has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of outdoor equipment; and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing; and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

