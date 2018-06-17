Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CLNE opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, Director Stephen Scully bought 20,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus bought 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 549,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,906.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,940,596 shares of company stock worth $83,601,461. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,402,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 644,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 101,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,046 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

