ClearCoin (CRYPTO:CLR) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, ClearCoin has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. ClearCoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,220.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00068091 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00101662 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 404.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00593447 BTC.

ClearCoin Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000,000 tokens. ClearCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clearcoin. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co.

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

