ClearCoin (CLR) Trading 48.3% Lower Over Last Week

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1,220.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00068546 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00105565 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 378.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00555606 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

ClearCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clearcoin. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

