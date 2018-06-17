Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs is expected to gain from higher steel demand in the United States. It is witnessing strong demand across a number of markets including automotive and construction. It has raised its sales volume expectations for 2018 for the U.S. Iron Ore unit factoring in strong demand. The company also remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. The company is also expected to benefit from its pellet supply contracts with its U.S. iron ore customers, which will help it mitigate the impact of fluctuations in seaborne iron ore pricing. Cleveland-Cliffs has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is facing a challenging operating environment in its Australian operations and pricing headwinds. Demand for iron ore in China also remain soft. “

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vertical Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,195,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,385 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

