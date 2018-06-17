Clinton Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Clinton Group Inc. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of AN opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

