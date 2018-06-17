Michael Olson Sells 27,619 Shares of Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $447,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $474,494.42.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $438,589.72.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $391,361.23.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Michael Olson sold 55,238 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $932,969.82.

CLDR opened at $15.16 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 54.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nomura began coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudera from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

