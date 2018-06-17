Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 29th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

GLO stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $11.67.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.

