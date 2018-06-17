CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CM Finance earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2147424142048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMFN. ValuEngine raised shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CM Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CM Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CM Finance traded down $0.15, hitting $9.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 50,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,965. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. equities analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

