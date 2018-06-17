CME Group (CME) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CME Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7202408024475 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of CME traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.83. 2,074,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,776.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.