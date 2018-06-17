Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Has $127,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in CME Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 189,971 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

CME stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 2,074,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,373. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.