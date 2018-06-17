Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 449.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 156,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 128,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 111.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 632,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,066 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $44,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,514.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $258,386.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 4,199,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.08. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

