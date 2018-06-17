Gordon Sangster Sells 18,736 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CFO Gordon Sangster sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $264,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codexis opened at $15.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $814.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -1.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 87.65% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

