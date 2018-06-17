Gordon Sangster Sells 18,736 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CFO Gordon Sangster sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $264,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codexis opened at $15.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $814.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of -1.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 87.65% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

