Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 807,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,063 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty opened at $11.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen??& Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

