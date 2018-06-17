CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0310 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $32,929.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00594701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00259983 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094627 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,547,909 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

