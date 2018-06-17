Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

