Colliers International Group (CIGI) & Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) Financial Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) and Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.20 $49.31 million $3.02 23.96 Seritage Growth Properties Class A $241.02 million 6.71 -$73.75 million $1.47 29.79

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties Class A. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seritage Growth Properties Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.25% 33.81% 6.43% Seritage Growth Properties Class A -19.00% -3.29% -1.59%

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties Class A pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colliers International Group and Seritage Growth Properties Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties Class A 1 1 0 0 1.50

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $78.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties Class A.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Seritage Growth Properties Class A on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experience for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

