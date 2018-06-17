Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.93 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.52.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,500 shares of company stock worth $49,748,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $124.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

