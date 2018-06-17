Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,233,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 8,782,885 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.48 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Colony NorthStar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colony NorthStar will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNS. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc, NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

