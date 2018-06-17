Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 1,023,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,936. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

