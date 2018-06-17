Corporate Express common stock (CXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Corporate Express common stock (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Corporate Express common stock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Corporate Express common stock has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corporate Express common stock to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of Corporate Express common stock traded down $0.07, reaching $22.13, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,098,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corporate Express common stock has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Express common stock (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.21 million. Corporate Express common stock had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Express common stock will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Express common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Corporate Express common stock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corporate Express common stock from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Corporate Express common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties with over nine million square feet, as well as one property under redevelopment. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

