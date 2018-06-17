Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Columbus McKinnon opened at $42.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.