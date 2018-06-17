Comcast (CMCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura decreased their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $30,411.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.0% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $4,750,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,529,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

