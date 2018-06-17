Lumina Fund Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lumina Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.3% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast traded up $0.06, hitting $33.88, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 53,138,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847,324. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

