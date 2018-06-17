Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $650,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 7,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,694,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,962. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

