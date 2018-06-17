Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Sells $20,855.94 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $20,855.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 1,105,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,779. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.64 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

