Commerzbank AG (CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.84 ($12.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of CBK stock traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.91 ($10.36). 29,074,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

