U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,040,000 after purchasing an additional 287,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 512,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,390,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,722,000 after buying an additional 172,536 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.45, reaching $51.38, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,352,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,329. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.