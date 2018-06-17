Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

Shares of Cummins opened at $143.13 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.68 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.33%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

