Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.22 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,192.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,026,750,000 after buying an additional 1,071,288 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $166,282,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 332.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $87,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $232.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $190.60 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.19.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

