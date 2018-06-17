Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF (FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.71% of FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF alerts:

Shares of FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FID COVINGTON T/VALUE FACTOR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.