Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD (BNDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD (NYSEARCA:BNDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 14.38% of FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from FLEXSHARES TR/CORE SELECT BD FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th.

