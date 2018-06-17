Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Community Investors Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Community Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.24. Community Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages.

