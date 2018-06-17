Contrasting Rogers (ROG) and Albemarle (ALB)

Rogers (NYSE: ROG) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rogers has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albemarle has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 9.56% 13.71% 9.34% Albemarle 4.27% 13.80% 7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rogers and Albemarle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00 Albemarle 0 3 21 0 2.88

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Albemarle has a consensus price target of $125.02, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Albemarle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Rogers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers and Albemarle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $821.04 million 2.74 $80.45 million $5.76 21.25 Albemarle $3.07 billion 3.37 $54.85 million $4.59 20.33

Rogers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albemarle. Albemarle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Albemarle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. Albemarle pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Rogers beats Albemarle on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets. It also offers cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical markets; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications; technical services, such as the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and recycling services for lithium-containing by-products. In addition, this segment offers performance catalyst solutions comprising organometallics, polymer catalysts, and curatives for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, polyurethanes, epoxies, and engineered resins markets. Its Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications, as well as oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications; and tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. Its Refining Solutions segment offers clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for refining industry. It serves energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

