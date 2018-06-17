Comparing USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS: USNZY) and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get USINAS SIDERURG/S alerts:

USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.43% 1.98% 1.17% APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 7.07% 12.21% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.31 $72.98 million N/A N/A APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $5.05 billion 0.73 $361.00 million $4.29 10.10

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has higher revenue and earnings than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Risk and Volatility

USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for USINAS SIDERURG/S and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms nickel alloys and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.