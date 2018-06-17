Head-To-Head Survey: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) and Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.2%. Ares Capital pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Ares Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and Arlington Asset Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 65.81% 8.80% 5.05% Arlington Asset Investment -36.30% -12.39% -1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ares Capital and Arlington Asset Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 1 10 0 2.91 Arlington Asset Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ares Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.95, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Arlington Asset Investment has a consensus price target of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than Ares Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Capital has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital and Arlington Asset Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.16 billion 6.15 $667.00 million $1.39 12.04 Arlington Asset Investment $121.25 million 2.53 $17.43 million N/A N/A

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment.

Summary

Ares Capital beats Arlington Asset Investment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. It may from time to time invest in larger or smaller (in particular, for investments in early-stage and/or venture capital-backed) companies. It invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. It invests in various industries, such as automotive services, business services, consumer products, and containers and packaging. Ares Capital Management LLC serves as its investment advisor.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

