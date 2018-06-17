Comparing Consolidated Communications (CNSL) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Consolidated Communications pays out 596.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.06 billion 0.86 $64.94 million $0.26 49.19 Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 2.72 $66.39 million $0.26 129.23

Shenandoah Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Consolidated Communications and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 4.60% -0.29% -0.04% Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.32% 4.56% 1.07%

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Consolidated Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. The company also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP-based telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 972 thousand voice connections, 784 thousand data connections, and 103 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

