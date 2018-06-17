Head to Head Analysis: CoStar Group (CSGP) vs. Global Payments (GPN)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $965.23 million 15.61 $122.69 million $3.87 106.97 Global Payments $3.98 billion 4.72 $468.42 million $4.01 29.30

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. CoStar Group does not pay a dividend. Global Payments pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 9 0 2.80 Global Payments 1 3 20 0 2.79

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $385.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $112.52, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.09% 6.97% 5.95% Global Payments 13.27% 17.66% 5.42%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Global Payments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and The Screening Pros; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions through Realex Payments, a European online payment gateway technology, as well as gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, financial institutions, and independent sales organizations in 30 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

