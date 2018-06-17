Fate Therapeutics (FATE) vs. Cellectis (CLLS) Head to Head Contrast

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cellectis alerts:

This table compares Cellectis and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $33.72 million 37.60 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -10.96 Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 147.91 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -11.27

Fate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cellectis and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 5 1 2.88

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $44.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.98%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -337.45% -37.45% -31.83% Fate Therapeutics -1,143.99% -77.27% -54.40%

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.