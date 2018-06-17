Analyzing FTS International (FTSI) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and FTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $154.00 million 0.87 -$6.59 million ($0.78) -10.94 FTS International $1.47 billion 1.14 $200.70 million N/A N/A

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -9.75% -6.16% -4.50% FTS International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ranger Energy Services and FTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50 FTS International 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.50%. FTS International has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 86.18%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than FTS International.

Summary

FTS International beats Ranger Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment. Well Services segment provides high-spec well service rigs and complementary equipment and services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion, workover and maintenance operations. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, NGL stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment. The Company also offers full transportation, turn-key mobilization services, installation and ongoing operation services in the field. The Company’s turn-key mobilization services include in-bound transportation and site offloading.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.