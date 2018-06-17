Exponent (EXPO) and Navigant Consulting (NCI) Head-To-Head Review

Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 7.29% 7.95% 4.91% Exponent 12.52% 19.47% 13.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navigant Consulting and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Exponent has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential downside of 52.20%. Given Navigant Consulting’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than Exponent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Navigant Consulting does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigant Consulting and Exponent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion 1.06 $74.95 million $1.09 22.31 Exponent $347.80 million 7.47 $41.30 million $1.07 46.68

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. Navigant Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exponent beats Navigant Consulting on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a new electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment offers its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment provides professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

