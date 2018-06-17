Comparing Park City Group (PCYG) and YY (YY)

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park City Group and YY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 YY 0 1 10 0 2.91

Park City Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. YY has a consensus target price of $138.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Park City Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Park City Group is more favorable than YY.

Risk & Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 14.46% 8.47% 6.64% YY 23.00% 27.41% 21.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of YY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and YY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $18.94 million 7.52 $3.77 million $0.16 45.00 YY $1.78 billion 4.07 $383.20 million $6.35 18.08

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. YY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

YY beats Park City Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names. The company also offers ReposiTrak, a cloud based solution that helps food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement retailers and suppliers to protect their brands and remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail and convenience store chains, branded food manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and manufacturing companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

