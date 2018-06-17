Comparing PerkinElmer (PKI) & Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

This table compares PerkinElmer and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 11.73% 13.26% 6.17% Mettler-Toledo International 13.50% 90.70% 19.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PerkinElmer and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 3.82 $292.63 million $2.90 26.84 Mettler-Toledo International $2.73 billion 5.49 $375.97 million $17.57 33.52

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than PerkinElmer. PerkinElmer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PerkinElmer has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mettler-Toledo International does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PerkinElmer and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 1 9 4 0 2.21 Mettler-Toledo International 0 8 3 0 2.27

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus price target of $76.95, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $631.11, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats PerkinElmer on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.