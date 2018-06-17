Comparing Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ: PNK) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pinnacle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Entertainment 2.66% -20.78% 1.72% Hyatt Hotels 12.81% 4.39% 2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Entertainment has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Entertainment 0 6 3 0 2.33 Hyatt Hotels 0 6 9 0 2.60

Pinnacle Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus price target of $82.15, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Entertainment $2.56 billion 0.76 $63.10 million $1.02 32.80 Hyatt Hotels $4.69 billion 2.09 $249.00 million $1.78 47.02

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Entertainment. Pinnacle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Pinnacle Entertainment on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also holds interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, the company owns and operates a live and televised poker tournament series under the Heartland Poker Tour name. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Park, Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. in February 2000. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 719 full and select service hotels with 182,913 rooms. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

