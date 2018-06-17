Comparing PolyOne (POL) & Rogers (ROG)

PolyOne (NYSE: POL) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of PolyOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PolyOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PolyOne has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyOne and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne $3.23 billion 1.07 -$57.70 million $2.21 19.64 Rogers $821.04 million 2.74 $80.45 million $5.76 21.25

Rogers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolyOne. PolyOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PolyOne pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. PolyOne pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PolyOne has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PolyOne and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne -1.73% 32.45% 6.94% Rogers 9.56% 13.71% 9.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PolyOne and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne 0 3 4 0 2.57 Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00

PolyOne currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Rogers has a consensus target price of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than PolyOne.

Summary

Rogers beats PolyOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Performance Products and Solutions segment offers products and services for vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. It also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulation, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. PolyOne Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

