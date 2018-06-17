Top Image Systems (TISA) vs. RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Head to Head Survey

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ: TISA) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Image Systems and RADCOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Image Systems $29.67 million 0.62 -$6.58 million ($0.37) -2.73 RADCOM $37.23 million 7.54 $2.90 million $0.23 90.22

RADCOM has higher revenue and earnings than Top Image Systems. Top Image Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RADCOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Top Image Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADCOM has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Top Image Systems and RADCOM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Image Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 RADCOM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Top Image Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. RADCOM has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Top Image Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than RADCOM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Top Image Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Top Image Systems and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Image Systems -22.20% -40.66% -19.24% RADCOM 8.88% 5.94% 4.90%

Summary

RADCOM beats Top Image Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solution performs business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides Network Insights, which offers CSPs with full network visibility that allows them to locate and resolve any performance issues. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

